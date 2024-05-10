Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive Saturday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The nation’s biggest food drive is this Saturday, May 11.

The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, organized by the National Association of Letters Carriers (NALC), has been ongoing for more than 30 years.

Here’s how it works: residents fill any bag with non-perishable food, place the bag next to their mailboxes on Saturday, May 11 and their letter carrier will pick it up. The food that is donated in the Pocatello area will go to The Idaho Foodbank or one of their food distribution partners. The food that is donated in Idaho Falls will go to Community Food Basket and other local food pantries.

For a food drive, some of the most needed items are: whole grain pasta and cereal; low sodium canned vegetables; fruit canned in juice or extra light syrup; dry or canned beans; and canned protein. Easy to open items, such as canned food with pop top lids, are also helpful.

You can learn more about how you can participate in Stamp Out Hunger by donating food or funds on The Idaho Foodbank’s website HERE.