Bannock County to renovate Veteran’s Memorial Building

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)—Bannock County found a way to thank our veterans by renovating the county Veteran's Memorial Building.

Money for the repairs was originally set aside to build a forensics lab in Pocatello.

County commissioners ultimately voted against the lab.

So the money is being re-purposed as a grant for local projects.

"I wanted to use that for things that would be more beneficial for the people of Bannock County. This is a great building, a great asset to the community, great asset to the veterans. We've been able to get this building really brought up to standards and, work that would have otherwise taken years to accomplish, to get done has all been accomplished now," said John Crowder, Bannock County Commissioner.

Renovations included repairs to the roof, replacing windows, and installing a new boiler system.

The Veterans Memorial Building is located on Johnson Avenue in Pocatello.