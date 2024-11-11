Ribbon cutting for Brady Chapel restoration set for Veterans Day

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Pocatello and the Friends of Brady Chapel will hold a ribbon-cutting event celebrating the completion of the first phase of restoration projects on historic Brady Chapel located in Mountain View Cemetery.

Phase I of the restoration project included masonry repairs on the building and the reinstallation of the chapel's pinnacles.

Funding for the project came from community donations as well as grants from the Idaho Heritage Trust and the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

The ribbon-cutting event will start at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 11. Following the event, an open house will be held at the chapel until 4 p.m.