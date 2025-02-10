Open houses scheduled to help Bannock County residents apply for Property Tax Reduction

The following is a news release from Bannock County.

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho – Certain Idahoans could save up to $1,500 on their property taxes, and the Bannock County Assessor is encouraging folks to see if they qualify.

The Property Tax Reduction (PTR) program, formerly known as the “circuit breaker,” reduces property taxes for seniors, widows, widowers, recognized disabled persons, disabled veterans, former POW, and blind folks if their annual income is $37,810 or less. Applications for 2025 are due April 15.

“This is such a great program that can help people on a fixed income stay in their homes. We want to make sure everyone in Bannock County who qualifies receives this benefit,” said Assessor Anita Hymas.

The Bannock County Assessor’s Office is hosting several open houses throughout the community to answer questions and assist those applying. Applicants or those who think they may qualify are also welcome to call or visit the Assessor’s Office for assistance or questions.

More information about the Property Tax Reduction program and other property tax programs can be found at bannockcounty.gov/assessor or by calling 208-236-7260.



Open House Schedule:

Feb. 25, 9-10 a.m.

Arimo City Hall - 115 Henderson Road

Feb. 26, 9-10 a.m.

Downey City Offices - 21 S Main St.

March 5, 9-10 a.m.

Lava Hot Springs Senior Center - 150 N Center St.

March 12, 9-10 a.m.

McCammon City Office - 802 Front St.

March 19, 9-10 a.m.

Inkom City Hall - 365 N Rapid Creed Rd.

March 26, 9-10 a.m.

Chubbuck City Hall - 290 E Linden Ave.

March 26, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Pocatello Senior Activity Center - 427 N 6th Ave.