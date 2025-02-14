Pocatello Public Services working to keep roads clear after storm on Thursday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Pocatello Street Services Department has worked since the early hours on Wednesday to prepare for Thursday's winter storm and the possibility of more snow over the weekend.

Tom Kirkman, director of Pocatello Public Services, said starting at 4am on Wednesday, Street Services personnel have worked around the clock prepping equipment and pretreating city roads with salt brine in anticipation of the late week storms.

"The couple of days prior, we have half the crew out pretreat, and then the other half making sure our vehicles are up and ready and fueled and all of our supplies are up and at it," said Kirkman.

As several inches of snow stuck to roads through Thursday afternoon, city snow plows and road graders were out clearing streets for Friday traffic and getting ahead of another possible storm which could bring more snow over the weekend.

With more snow removal equipment out on the roads over the weekend, Kirkman said Pocatello Public Services has some important tips for people to remember through snow clearing season.

"Some of the biggest things we ask from the public is, first and foremost, patience–snow removal is a slow process," said Kirkman. "The next thing is to give the plows plenty of room. Those trucks are big, all we have is two mirrors on the side to see... so just giving folks room for those to maneuver... and then just slow down."

For more information on Pocatello's snow removal plan and plow routes, you can visit the Pocatello Street Services website.