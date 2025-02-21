Second day of Simplot Games kicks off with star-studded breakfast

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The 45th annual Simplot Games started their second day of track and field events with the 'Dick Fosbury Breakfast' at Idaho State University's Pond Student Union Building on Friday morning.

The breakfast featured four former Olympians–including keynote speaker and two-time discus gold medalist Valarie Allman, who shared her experiences in the Tokyo and Paris Olympics and the importance of events like the Simplot Games to track and field athletes.

"To be in such a competitive environment where people are coming from all over the country, even from some parts of the world, and to get to see how you stack up against people, I think can be a really eye opening experience," said Allman. "For that to [be] happening here in Pocatello is just so special."

This year's Simplot Games brings over 2,000 high school athletes from 19 states and 3 countries to Idaho State's ICCU Dome, where they will compete in dozens of different track and field disciplines.

Admission to the games is free, for a full schedule of events you can visit the Simplot Games website.