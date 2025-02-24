Your Input Matters: ITD open house March 6 for US-91 improvements

The following is a press release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Transportation Department is hosting an open house on Thursday, March 6, to share information and gather community input about plans to improve U.S. Highway 91 between Siphon Road and Reservation Road to address increased growth.

The public is invited to view preliminary design plans in person from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Tyhee Elementary School at 12743 W. Tyhee Road in Chubbuck. Community members are encouraged to stop by to learn about the project and provide feedback. Project staff will be available to answer questions.

Preliminary design plans currently include:

Widening US-91 between Siphon Road and Tyhee Road to two lanes with a center turn lane.

Resurfacing US-91 between Tyhee Road and Reservation Road.

Improving residential access in the project area.

Those who cannot attend in person are invited to view identical project information online and comment from March 6 to March 20 at itdprojects.idaho.gov/pages/us91-siphontoreservation.

“ITD recognizes how vital US-91 is to the Chubbuck area, and we want to be prepared as growth in the area continues,” Project Manager Bo Frasure said. “Input from the community will be essential as we move forward on this project.”

More information about the US-91 Siphon Road to Reservation Road project is available at itdprojects.idaho.gov/pages/us91-siphontoreservation.