Skip to Content
Pocatello

Chubbuck Police looking for missing woman

Marianne Heuser
Chubbuck Police
Marianne Heuser
By
today at 10:33 AM
Published 10:42 AM

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI)—The Chubbuck Police Department is looking for a woman who has been missing since Thursday, April 10, 2025.

Police said Marianne Heuser's family reported her missing. They learned she could be with friends in the Salt Lake City area.

"Marianne’s family is worried about her and are hoping that our community can help find her," the police said in a social media post.

If you have seen Marianne or know her location, contact the Chubbuck Police Department at 208-237-7172. If it's an emergency call 911.

Article Topic Follows: Pocatello

Jump to comments ↓

Curtis Jackson

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content