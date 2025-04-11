Chubbuck Police looking for missing woman

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI)—The Chubbuck Police Department is looking for a woman who has been missing since Thursday, April 10, 2025.

Police said Marianne Heuser's family reported her missing. They learned she could be with friends in the Salt Lake City area.

"Marianne’s family is worried about her and are hoping that our community can help find her," the police said in a social media post.

If you have seen Marianne or know her location, contact the Chubbuck Police Department at 208-237-7172. If it's an emergency call 911.