Health concerns prompt temporary closure of Pocatello Animal Shelter

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello Animal Shelter has temporarily closed its doors. The news comes from a post on the Pocatello Animal Services Facebook page.

According to the post, the closure is due to a recent health concern affecting some of the animals.

"For the health and safety of our animals and the community, our shelter will be temporarily closed to the public effective immediately," said the post. "This decision comes as we take proactive measures to address a recent health concern affecting some of our residents."

Animal Services has not indicated how long the closure will last or if the shelter animals have been moved to another facility.

"During this time, our team will be focusing on deep cleaning, medical care, and ensuring all animals are safe and well-supported," continues Pocatello Animal Services in the post. "We will reassess the situation on Monday to determine our next steps."

Local News 8 has reached out to the animal shelter for additional details and will update this story accordingly as Pocatello Animal Services provides updates.