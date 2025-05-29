Construction set to begin on Pocatello’s East Oak Street for Child Safety Improvements Project

The following is a news release from the City of Pocatello.

POCATELLO, Idaho (News Release) — Construction is scheduled to begin the second week of June on the East Oak Street Child Pedestrian Safety Improvements Project, located in front of Greenacres Elementary School at the intersection of East Oak Street and Hyde Avenue.

The project is designed to enhance pedestrian safety for children in the area by upgrading key infrastructure near the school. Work will take place along East Oak Street, between Hyde Avenue and North 15th Avenue. Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the construction process.

Project improvements include:

Removal and replacement of asphalt roadway and Greenacres Elementary parking lot

Sidewalk removal and installation of new sidewalks

Installation of new curb, gutter, and bulb-outs

Addition of curb ramps and driveway access

Installation of a rectangular rapid flashing beacon, pedestrian crossing signs, and pavement markings

This project is made possible through the Child Pedestrian Safety Grant Program, which provides funding to improve safety for children walking and biking, particularly around school zones. The City of Pocatello received $250,000 in state funding for the project. The Local Highway Technical Assistance Council is administering the grant with funds allocated by the Idaho State Legislature.

While some disruptions are expected, crews will work to reduce impacts and maintain safe access for students and pedestrians throughout the project. Construction is anticipated to wrap up by the end of summer 2025.

For questions or updates regarding the project, please contact the City of Pocatello Engineering Department at 208-234-6225.