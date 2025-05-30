Experience everything Zoo Idaho has to offer for free this weekend

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Zoo Idaho and Connections Credit Union are hosting their annual Free Zoo Day on Saturday, May 31.

Free Zoo Day has been an annual tradition for Pocatello's Zoo Idaho since 2017. Connections Credit Union, a major sponsor of Zoo Idaho, will provide additional activities like scavenger hunts, games, and free food from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. to go along with free admission for everyone to enjoy Zoo Idaho's collection of native animals.

"You can interact with the community and just enjoy a day at the zoo," said Ashley Wuthrich-Hoffman, brand empowerment coordinator for Connections Credit Union. "That's the most important part, because we're here to support the zoo, bring as much of the community here as possible."

Zoo Idaho will host Free Zoo Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 31. For more information, you can visit the Zoo Idaho website.