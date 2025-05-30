Pocatello Animal Shelter starting summer with an excess of dogs

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Pocatello Animal Services is nearing capacity for dogs in the shelter, and they are asking for the community's help in clearing space before they reach their busiest season in summer.

According to Sarah Moore, administrative assistant for Pocatello Animal Services, during the warmer months the shelter sees a marked increase in dogs brought into the shelter as lost or surrendered.

Moore said the shelter has already had an influx of dogs coming into the shelter this spring, prompting concerns they may see more dogs entering their care in the coming months than they have kennel space available.

"We're going in already pretty much at our capacity line," said Moore. "We are a municipal shelter that has to take all strays within our jurisdiction–which is the city of Pocatello–so we always have to make sure we have kennel space open for housing those dogs and so that they have a place to stay. In order to make sure we have space for them, we always have to make sure that we're sending dogs out."

Moore said they currently have 25 dogs available for adoption, and many other pets ready to go into temporary homes through the shelter's fostering program.

For more information on adopting or fostering a shelter pet, you can visit the Pocatello Animal Services website.