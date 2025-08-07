Boil order advisory issued for Chubbuck following water main break on Hawthorne Rd.

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) — A boil water advisory has been issued for Chubbuck's city water system because the loss of pressure from a water main break on Thursdsay.

Crews responded to a break in a 16-inch water main along Hawthorne Road.

Water flooded residential roads and homes near the corner of Chubbuck road and Hawthorne and left most of the city without water or low water pressure.

A drop in water pressure could allow contamination to enter the water system. As a precaution, they suggest not to drink the water without boiling it first. The water should boil for one minute and let it cool before usings.

"Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water," a city advisory said.

City crews will be flushing the line to reduce the risk of possible contaminates. They anticipate the problem will be solved by the end of the day on Sunday, August 10.