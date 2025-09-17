LDS Church donates 40,000 pounds of food to Pocatello pantries and schools

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stocked the shelves of Pocatello food pantries on Wednesday with a considerable donation.

The LDS church donated over 40,000 pounds of food to several organizations, including the school district, the Idaho Food Bank, and Idaho State University's Benny's Pantry.

Service leaders say they put in for the order from the church's headquarters in Salt Lake City.

And the food was transported to Southeast Idaho to feed the hungry wherever they find help in Pocatello.

“Our local food agencies and food pantries and churches, schools all provide opportunities to help someone,” said Sherri Matson, Communication Director for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “And by being able to share in this with them, they're able to help others and be able to take care of those that really need it. They do incredible work in our community, and so it's just a blessing to be able to support them.”

Each organization was given an allotment of items like peanut butter, pasta, and milk based on their needs.

The LDS church provided donations to 13 different Pocatello area non-profits, schools, and churches.