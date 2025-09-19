Bannock County restores funding to Pocatello nonprofits after public outcry

POCATELLO, Utah (KIFI) - Bannock County commissioners have taken action to restore some funding that was previously cut from Pocatello-area non-profits.

They include Aid for Friends homeless shelter, the Pocatello Free Clinic, and Healthwest Pocatello.

They were initially set to lose funding in the county's fiscal year 2026 budget.

But after hearing from concerned residents, county leaders decided to take another look.

Commissioners say they’ve been able to restore some of that funding—thanks to more than $90,000 left over from last year’s budget.

While some public service organizations are getting county support again, commissioners are encouraging the city and its citizens to come together to help keep these nonprofits going for the long haul.

“This is discretionary spending. It may not be there next year,” Commissioner Ken Bullock said. “We could have some issues come up that we may not know about. So, we're encouraging the community in general. When I say community, I'm talking about organizations, churches, city, Pocatello, city of Chubbuck. Basically, step up and let's see if we can't help as a community in a collaborative effort, take care of the needs in these nonprofits.

Commissioner Bullock said they cut the checks for the non-profits this week.