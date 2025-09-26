Book sale held at Marshall Public Library

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Friends of Marshall Public Library held their seasonal book sale on Friday.

The organization provides support to the library through seasonal events, such as the book sale, all for the benefit of the library and its patrons.

"We purchase things and pay for programs that fall outside the scope of the general library budget,” Linda Davis, Vice President, Friends of Marshall Public Library, said. “In addition, we support by volunteering. If we're asked. Sometimes we've hosted author signings here or whatever they need, whatever they ask us for, we try to fill that need."

Donated books are either used in the library or sold at the 'Friends of Marshall Public Library' store.

The books are rotated monthly and sold for two dollars each.

The book sale continues Saturday at the Marshall Public Library from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.