Avalanche danger rises with storm activity

Sawtelle Avalanche Center

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-An avalanche warning is now in effect for the Banner Summit and Sawtooth and Western Smoky zones. The storm is also increasing danger in the southern mountains and Galena Summit area.



The Sawtooth Avalanche Center reports that very dangerous avalanche conditions exist, especially on steep slopes and the areas beneath them.

The combination of 10 to 20 inches of new snow and heavy winds creates prime conditions for destructive, natural and human-triggered avalanches.

The center warns that people can trigger an avalanche, even from gentle or flat terrain above, to the side, or from below steeper slopes.



Bridger Teton Avalanche Center

Conditions vary from considerable to high in the area east of Idaho Falls and Rexburg, according to the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center.