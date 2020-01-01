Avalanche danger rises with storm activity

Skip to Content
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Upper Snake River Plain until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
1 of 26
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
2 of 26
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
3 of 26
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Star Valley; Jackson Hole until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
4 of 26
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park; Absaroka Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
5 of 26
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
6 of 26
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Star Valley; Jackson Hole until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
7 of 26
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
8 of 26
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park; Absaroka Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
9 of 26
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Bear River Range; Big Hole Mountains; Caribou Range until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
10 of 26
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Sun Valley Region; Lost River Range; Frank Church Wilderness until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
11 of 26
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Blackfoot Mountains; Upper Snake River Plain until Jan 01 at 5:00 PM
12 of 26
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Lower Snake River Plain, Eastern Magic Valley, Marsh and Arbon Highlands and 3 more areas until Jan 01 at 5:00 PM
13 of 26
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Sawtooth/Stanley Basin until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
14 of 26
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Centennial Mountains/Island Park; Teton Valley until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
15 of 26
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: South Lincoln County until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
16 of 26
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
17 of 26
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Star Valley; Jackson Hole until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
18 of 26
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Yellowstone National Park; Absaroka Mountains until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
19 of 26
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges until Jan 02 at 5:00 AM
20 of 26
Weather Alert:
Winter Storm Warning: Bear River Range; Big Hole Mountains; Caribou Range until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
21 of 26
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Centennial Mountains/Island Park; Teton Valley until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
22 of 26
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Sun Valley Region, Lost River Range, Frank Church Wilderness and 1 more area until Jan 01 at 8:00 PM
23 of 26
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Lower Snake River Plain, Eastern Magic Valley, Blackfoot Mountains and 5 more areas until Jan 01 at 5:00 PM
24 of 26
Weather Alert:
Special Weather Statement: Flaming Gorge; Rock Springs and Green River; Upper Green River Basin until Jan 01 at 4:00 PM
25 of 26
Weather Alert:
Special Weather Statement: Flaming Gorge; Rock Springs and Green River; Upper Green River Basin until Jan 01 at 5:00 PM
26 of 26
Top Stories
By
New
today at 11:40 am
Published 11:51 am

Avalanche danger rises with storm activity

Sawtelle Avalanche Center

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-An avalanche warning is now in effect for the Banner Summit and Sawtooth and Western Smoky zones. The storm is also increasing danger in the southern mountains and Galena Summit area.


The Sawtooth Avalanche Center reports that very dangerous avalanche conditions exist, especially on steep slopes and the areas beneath them.

The combination of 10 to 20 inches of new snow and heavy winds creates prime conditions for destructive, natural and human-triggered avalanches.

The center warns that people can trigger an avalanche, even from gentle or flat terrain above, to the side, or from below steeper slopes.

Bridger Teton Avalanche Center

Conditions vary from considerable to high in the area east of Idaho Falls and Rexburg, according to the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center.

Local News / News / Regional News

David Plourde

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply