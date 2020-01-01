Skip to Content
today at 11:13 am
Published 11:17 am

Snowfall triggers parking restrictions

IF PLOW
City of Idaho Falls

Snowfall triggers parking restrictions

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Parking restrictions are now in place in Idaho Falls to accommodate snow plowing efforts. By policy, the restrictions take effect automatically when snowfall exceeds two inches.

Vehicles should be moved off of city streets until plowing is complete. Those that are left on the street are subject to towing and ticketing in accordance with the city's snow removal parking restrictions.

Crews began plowing Priority One streets at 3 a.m. Wednesday.
According to city officials, here are the basics:

ZONE B PARKING RESTRICTIONS
Parking restrictions for streets within Zone B include no parking during a snow event, effective immediately until completion. We will issue another notice when snow removal operations are complete.

DOWNTOWN PARKING RESTRICTIONS
Crews will plow downtown during the early morning hours to minimize the impact on businesses. Parking restrictions are in place from 12 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2.

ZONE A PARKING RESTRICTIONS
During a snow event, parking restrictions for streets within Zone A are as follows:
No parking on east/west streets on any odd calendar day, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Friday, Jan. 3)
No parking on north/south streets on any even calendar day, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Saturday, Jan. 4)

You can find more information about the ordinance here.

