Health insurance exchange enrollment stays strong

Top Stories

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Your Health Idaho reports that more than 89,000 Idahoans signed up for health insurance coverage through the state insurance exchange this year. Open enrollment ended December 16, 2019.

Of those enrolled, 75% were renewals while 25% were new customers.

The enrollment number is down about 14,000 from the same time last year, largely due to Medicaid expansion. The drop was expected. It was originally estimated that 18,000 people would move from the exchange to Medicaid under the new program.

"We always knew Medicaid expansion was a possibility, and that as a result, enrollments on the exchange would be impacted. We've planned for this change and do not expect to see any material adjustments to our long-term sustainability," said Kelly. "What we are most excited about at Your Health Idaho is the number of Idahoans who are new to the exchange. Many of these individuals and families now have comprehensive health insurance for this first time, and most are eligible for a tax credit and lower monthly premiums with Your Health Idaho."

Now that open enrollment is over, Idahoans must experience a "qualifying life event", like having a baby or losing employer coverage, to be eligible for a special enrollment period.