Annual Wild West WinterFest held in Island Park

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) - Wild West WinterFest in Island Park is being held again this year.

This multi-day celebration is held every year on MLK Jr. Day weekend. It started on Friday with fireworks, live music and sled riding.

Several events are being held today. One popular attraction is the horse-drawn sleigh rides at the Pines in Island Park.

“Every place in town has something going,” said manager of the Pines, Barbara Tittemsor.

“Every year, we do our s’mores, hot chocolate [and] painting on the snow.”

A soup cook-off was held at The Repair Shop in Island Park. Over a dozen delicious soups were brought in for people to try. Those who brought the best soups won prizes like gaming consoles and clothes.

“We just wanted to give back to our community,” said one of the cook-off’s organizer’s, Jackie Jensen.

This is the first time the soup cook-off has been held. Since it had such a good turn out, Jensen says it will be held again next year.

More information can be found here.