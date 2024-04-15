Craters of the Moon National Monument celebrates 100 years; How you can participate

BUTTE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Craters of the Moon National Monument celebrates 100 years this May through September.

This summer the National Parks Service (NPS) will celebrate the centennial by hosting a variety of public activities and events each month.

These include special exhibits and presentations; star parties; full moon, wildflower, and geology hikes; and activities led by five artists-in-residence.

Activities and events will center on different themes or “phases of the moon,” that reflect the varied perspectives, values, and significance of Craters of the Moon National Monument over the last 100 years, according to park directors.

President Calvin Coolidge issued the proclamation establishing the monument in 1924. He described the area as "a weird and scenic landscape peculiar to itself."

The park will also waive entrance fees to the national monument on Saturday, April 20 in celebration of National Park Week. It also applies to all other national parks, including Yellowstone and Grant Teton National Parks.