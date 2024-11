POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – If you are looking to get into the Christmas spirit, Pocatello is holding its Christmas Night Lights Parade this Friday, November 29th.

The parade will feature several floats covered in bright lights and candy for the children.

Santa will come all the way down from the North Pole to join the fun by riding the City of Pocatello’s fire truck.

The parade runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.