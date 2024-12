BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) –An accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. involving a cattle truck catching fire near Shelley exit 108 on I-15, according to Bingham County Dispatch.

The cattle were removed from the trailer and have been moved to a nearby field.

Currently traffic is backed up but Local News 8 will provide updates as we receive them.

Christiaan Triebert, a viewer, sent in the following photos.