CBS and other Paramount channels disappear from YouTube TV – Where to stream Local News 8

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Several of Paramount's channels including Comedy Central and CBS, have gone dark on YouTube TV after the two companies were not able to reach a new contract.

According to a report by CBS, the dispute centers on what are known as carriage fees, which are the payments that paid TV providers like YouTube make to broadcasters for the right to carry the broadcaster's programming. Conflicts between providers and broadcast players have become increasingly common in recent years, leading to regular channel and content blackouts.

YouTube TV says it is working to reach an agreement with Paramount.

"The contract Paramount has with Google's YouTube TV to carry CBS, Nickelodeon and 21 other networks is about to expire," Paramount stated on a webpage devoted to the business disagreement.

Paramount says, YouTube TV is pushing for a deal that is quote "unfavorable and one-sided."

YouTube TV subscribers will be able to get an eight-dollar credit if Paramount's products are blacked out for an extended period.

You can stream Local News 8 on CBS during the outage on Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV, as well as watch our live newscasts on our website.