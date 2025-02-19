Highway 30 closed for “multi-vehicle accident”

GEORGETOWN, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Transportation Department reported a road closure on 511.idaho.gov due to a “multi-vehicle accident.”

Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office said the following on Facebook.

HWY 30; MP 422 North of Georgetown has been shut down due to an accident. Please avoid area while responders work to investigate and clear the scene.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved, but you can find updates on the closure on 511.idaho.gov.