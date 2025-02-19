Skip to Content
Top Stories

Highway 30 closed for “multi-vehicle accident”

MGN
By
today at 4:49 PM
Published 4:55 PM

GEORGETOWN, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Transportation Department reported a road closure on 511.idaho.gov due to a “multi-vehicle accident.”

Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office said the following on Facebook.

HWY 30; MP 422 North of Georgetown has been shut down due to an accident. Please avoid area while responders work to investigate and clear the scene.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved, but you can find updates on the closure on 511.idaho.gov.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tucker Robertson

Digital Content Director at Local News 8

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content