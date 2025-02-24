Idaho CEO resigns after performing “Nazi-salute” at company-wide event

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - An Idaho CEO has left his position after making offensive Nazi-related gestures during a company-wide event at the Boise Centre. Engineering Structures Inc. (ESI) Construction announced Monday that Tom Hill has resigned from his position as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

In Hill's place, Neil Nelson, ESI’s current President, will assume the roles of Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.

ESI has also committed to establishing a Corporate Responsibility Task Force. This task force, in partnership with the community, will conduct a comprehensive evaluation of ESI’s current practices and policies, with a particular focus on fostering respect across all levels of our organization.

“Our focus now is on healing and moving forward. We are dedicated to ensuring that our mission remains clear and that every decision we make reflects the principles that define ESI Construction,” said Neil Nelson. “With Dallis’ leadership and the formation of a dedicated Corporate Responsibility Task Force, I am confident we will emerge a more compassionate company.”

"Inappropriate" and "Profoundly Hurtful"

On Sunday, the former CEO issued a new statement apologizing and acknowledging the gestures in question were indeed Nazi salutes.

"I now fully recognize that this gesture is not only inappropriate but also profoundly hurtful," he said via a written statement on company letterhead. "That salute is one of the most recognizable of all Nazi symbols and when used represents hate, oppression, and unspeakable atrocities— a reminder of an era that inflicted deep suffering on millions," wrote Hill.

On February 20, Thomas D. Hill, CEO of ESI took the stage for their "State of the Company" event. During his time on stage, Hill participated in a "political skit that mimicked Elon Musk and President Trump's signature dancing," according to his first statement. During that skit, Hill gave two Nazi salutes back to back, according to a report by KIVI.

Video of the salutes circulated online mainly through the social media site Reddit and the blowback was swift.

In response to that reaction, Hill issued an initial statement on Friday saying his gesture was taken "out of context." Although he expressed "regret" in the first statement, Hill says in his second statement that his first reaction "was defensive" and "missed the mark."

According to Hill, the company will now create a task force to review workplace practices, including communications and events.

ESI is licensed to operate in 41 states and they have completed many major projects in Idaho including work for universities, hospitals, and chain retailers.