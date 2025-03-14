SBA relief still available to Idaho Small Businesses affected by the Teton Pass landslide

IDAHO (KIFI) - The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is reminding eligible small businesses and nonprofit organizations in Idaho that they can still apply for low-interest federal disaster loans until April 14, 2025, due to economic losses from the Teton Pass landslide on June 8, 2024.

The disaster declaration includes Bonneville, Fremont, Madison, and Teton counties in Idaho, as well as Teton County in Wyoming.

“SBA loans help eligible small businesses and private nonprofits cover operating expenses after a disaster, which is crucial for their recovery,” said Chris Stallings, associate administrator of the Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience at the SBA. “These loans not only help business owners get back on their feet but also play a key role in sustaining local economies in the aftermath of a disaster.”

The SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program is available to eligible small businesses, agricultural cooperatives, nurseries, and non-profit organizations affected by this disaster. However, disaster loans are not available for agricultural producers, farmers, or ranchers, except for aquaculture enterprises, according to the SBA.

The SBA is accepting applications from affected Idaho businesses until April 14, 2025.

For more information on the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program or to apply online, click HERE.