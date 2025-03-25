Construction resumes on Stoddard Pack Bridge near Salmon

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - A major project spanning the Salmon River is set to resume at the end of March, which could impact travelers on Salmon River Road (FS-30).

Starting March 31, 2025, Inland Crane Inc. will resume work on the Stoddard Pack Bridge Project, which includes the installation of a new pack bridge across the Salmon River, providing access to the Frank Church Wilderness Area.

Work will take place on both sides of the Salmon River. The construction zone will begin at the Stoddard Trail Head, approximately 38 miles from North Fork, Idaho, and extend to ½-mile down river of the Stoddard Bridge site, according to the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

Travelers on Salmon River Road should expect delays of up to 20 minutes as traffic is brought down to one lane. Hikers and hunters are being asked to plan alternate routes, as construction will affect trails in the surrounding area.

Construction should be completed on October 31, 2025.