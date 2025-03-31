Gov. Little commemorates passage of immigration enforcement bill amid ACLU lawsuit

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Governor Brad Little was joined by legislators and law enforcement leaders in celebrating the passage of Idaho's immigration enforcement House Bill 83.

The move comes after a United States district judge granted a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) halting the enforcement of the law hours after the bill was signed, in response to a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Idaho against the state.

According to a written statement, the ACLU of Idaho has listed five anonymous noncitizens, the Idaho Organization of Resource Councils, and The Alliance of Idaho as plaintiffs in the lawsuit IORC v. Labrador.

According to the governor's office, the bill enables state and local law enforcement to detain or investigate a person in the country illegally if they have committed an independent crime. It reinforces cooperation with federal authorities and ensures officers can access information about the immigration status of criminals and use federal resources, and it cracks down on anyone who knowingly transports dangerous criminals here illegally.

“The historic presidential election can be viewed as a mandate: a mandate from the American people to reinstate common sense and keep America safe. The Trump Administration has been focused on tracking down dangerous criminals in our country illegally, and the State of Idaho is committed to helping in the effort,” Governor Little said in a written statement to the press.

Governor Little has said that he believes the bill will ultimately succeed, though it may have to go through a few rounds of appeals, according to a report by Idaho News 2. Similar legislation has been approved and signed by Texas Governor Abbott and has also faced legal challenges.

