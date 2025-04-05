Officer involved shooting in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)--At approximately 5:22 PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 700 block of N. Harrison in reference to a reported physical disturbance involving two male subjects and a female.

It was reported that one of the male subjects was intoxicated and in possession of a knife.



Officers arrived on scene at 5:25 PM. During the encounter, officers were involved in a shooting with the male subject who was armed with a knife.

Immediate life-saving measures were initiated by officers on the suspect, who was subsequently transported by ambulance Portneuf Medical Center by the Pocatello Fire Department.



The suspect’s condition is not immediately known. All officers involved in the incident are reported to be uninjured. At this time, there is no ongoing threat to the public.



The East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force will be conducting the investigation into the incident. We respectfully ask for the public’s patience as the investigation unfolds. In the meantime, we advise individuals to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.



Further details will be provided as they become available.

(THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION COMES FROM A NEWS RELEASE FROM THE POCATELLO POLICE DEPARTMENT)