School district 25 announces new principal of Indian Hills Elementary School

The following is a press release from Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25:

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 (PCSD 25) is pleased to announce the selection of Gina Gardner as the new principal of Indian Hills Elementary School, effective July 1, 2025. She will succeed Jill Johnson, who is retiring at the end of the school year after thirty-five years of dedicated service as a teacher and administrator in the district.

Gina Gardner brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to education to her new role as principal of Indian Hills Elementary School. Since earning her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Idaho State University in 2008, Gina has dedicated her career to supporting learners in southeastern Idaho.

Gina Gardner: Courtesy Distrcit 25

She began her teaching journey as a first-grade teacher in the Blackfoot School District before joining the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District in 2012. Over the past twelve years, she has taught third grade, middle school math and, most recently, fifth grade at Indian Hills Elementary. Gina has also been actively involved in Building Leadership Teams (BLTs), Unit Development, Curriculum Adoptions, and various instructional coaching roles, demonstrating her commitment to collaborative leadership and continuous school improvement.

In 2016, Gina earned her Master’s in Educational Leadership from Idaho State University, further developing her skills in educational administration and leadership.

Gina’s roots in PCSD 25 run deep. Her husband, Phil Gardner, is a science teacher at Irving Middle School, and together they are raising four children who attend Pocatello High School, Irving Middle School, and Indian Hills Elementary. Her personal and professional investment in the community fuels her passion for fostering a nurturing, learner-centered environment at Indian Hills.

“I am enthusiastic about the opportunity to serve as principal at Indian Hills and look forward to contributing to the continued growth and success of our school community,” said Gardner. “Indian Hills is a special place, and I am honored to lead a team dedicated to inspiring learners to reach their fullest potential.”

Superintendent Dr. Douglas Howell shared his support for the appointment, stating, “Gina Gardner’s experience, passion for learning, and strong commitment to our district’s mission make her an excellent choice to lead Indian Hills Elementary. We are confident that she will continue to build upon the school’s strong foundation and foster a welcoming, inclusive environment where every learner can thrive.”

About PCSD 25

For more than 140 years, Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 has been the heart of public education in southeastern Idaho, serving more than 11,500 learners across 22 schools. Rooted in tradition and driven by innovation, PCSD 25 is committed to empowering every learner to Think More. Learn More. Be MORE TOGETHER.

You Belong Here isn’t just a statement—it’s a lived experience. In PCSD 25, every learner is seen, supported, and inspired to succeed. Whether through rigorous academics, career-technical education, the arts, or athletics, our schools foster a culture of excellence, equity, and connection. We believe in the power of public education to uplift individuals and strengthen communities, and we are proud to be a place where every learner can grow, achieve, and truly belong.