Secretary Rollins signs Idaho’s waiver to remove “unhealthy foods” from SNAP benefits

The following is a press release from the United States Department of Agriculture:

Washington, D.C. (KIFI) — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins, joined by Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., signed three new food choice waivers to Make America Healthy Again. The signed waivers will amend the statutory definition of food for purchase for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs (SNAP) in Arkansas, Idaho, and Utah, each commencing in 2026.

“The Trump Administration is unified in improving the health of our nation. America’s governors have proudly answered the call to innovate by improving nutrition programs, ensuring better choices while respecting the generosity of the American taxpayer. Each waiver submitted by the states and signed is yet another step closer to fulfilling President Trump’s promise to Make America Healthy Again,” said Secretary Rollins.

“Thank you to the governors of Indiana, Arkansas, Idaho, Utah, Iowa, and Nebraska for their bold leadership and unwavering commitment to Make America Healthy Again,” said Secretary Kennedy. “I call on every governor in the nation to submit a SNAP waiver to eliminate sugary drinks—taxpayer dollars should never bankroll products that fuel the chronic disease epidemic.”

Secretary Rollins and Secretary Kennedy were joined at the event by Governor of Arkansas Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Governor of Indiana Mike Braun.

“This approval sends a clear message: President Trump and his administration are tackling America’s chronic disease epidemic and Arkansas stands with him in that fight,” said Governor Sanders. “I am incredibly grateful for Secretary Rollins’ quick approval of our waiver. Arkansas leads the nation in getting unhealthy, ultra-processed foods off food stamps and helping our most vulnerable citizens lead healthier lives.”

“Indiana is proud to be a leader in the Make America Healthy Again initiative, and I'm proud to join Secretary Rollins, Secretary Kennedy, Congressman Baird, and my fellow Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders today to discuss returning SNAP to its proper purpose of nutrition, and how my Make Indiana Healthy Again agenda supports Indiana agriculture and empowers Hoosiers to live longer, healthier lives,” said Governor Braun.

Prior to these waivers, SNAP recipients could buy anything except alcohol, tobacco, hot and prepared foods, and personal care products. This historic action expands the list of products excluded from SNAP purchases in Arkansas, Idaho, and Utah. Arkansas’ waiver excludes soda, low and no-calorie soda, fruit and vegetable drinks with less than 50% natural juice, other unhealthy drinks, and candy, and it will take effect July 1, 2026. The waiver for Idaho excludes soda and candy, and it will take effect January 1, 2026. The waiver for Utah excludes soft drinks, and it will take effect January 1, 2026. Secretary Rollins has previously signed waivers for Nebraska, Iowa, and Indiana.

"Idaho proudly welcomes the MAHA movement because it is all about looking for new ways to improve nutrition, increase exercise, and take better care of ourselves and one another, especially our children. We are excited to partner with the Trump administration in bringing common sense to the government's food assistance program with the approval of our SNAP waiver," said Governor Brad Little.

At the direction of President Trump, Secretary Rollins is ensuring programs work harder to encourage healthy eating and improved lifestyle habits while protecting taxpayer dollars. On Secretary Rollins’ first full day in office, she sent a letter to the nation’s governors (PDF, 88.8 KB), outlining her vision for the Department and inviting them to participate in a new “Laboratories of Innovation” initiative to create bold solutions to long-ignored challenges. Secretary Rollins and Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wrote an opinion piece in USA Today outlining their plan to Make America Healthy Again, including through SNAP waivers like the ones signed today.