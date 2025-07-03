Idaho GOP releases statement responding to threats against party leaders and members

The following is a press release from Idaho Republican Party Chair Dorothy Moon:

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — In light of credible threats made against members of the Idaho Republican Party and its leadership, Idaho GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon issued the following statement:

“In recent days, our party has been subjected to disturbing threats, including a direct message left on my home phone promising a personal visit and a public post on social media calling for the murder of Idaho Republicans. These threats follow the horrific assassination of a state senator and her family in Minnesota, a tragedy that underscores just how seriously we must treat acts of political intimidation and violence.

Let me be clear: we will not be bullied, and we will not be silenced.

The Idaho Republican Party will continue to stand for the traditional values that reflect our great state; values that include protecting children from irreversible medical procedures, opposing the sexualization of minors through obscene public performances, and preserving the rights of parents to guide their children’s development without interference from political ideologues.

We do not apologize for our positions, and we will not retreat from our responsibility to represent our constituents, especially when the issues at stake involve the health, safety, and innocence of Idaho’s children.

These threats have been reported to law enforcement and are under investigation. We are cooperating fully with authorities and taking appropriate measures to protect our staff, volunteers, and elected officials.

We call on leaders from all political backgrounds to denounce this kind of rhetoric unequivocally. Violence has no place in our political discourse, and threats must never be tolerated as a form of activism.”