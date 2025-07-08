Skip to Content
Fatal motorcycle crash claims life of juvenile from Rupert

today at 2:49 PM
Published 2:57 PM

MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle motorcycle crash that resulted in the death of a juvenile male from Rupert. The incident occurred in the early morning hours of July 8th on State Highway 25, near mile marker 57.3 in Minidoka County.

Authorities report that the young man was traveling northbound 2006 Yamaha YZDE6 motorcycle when it failed to navigate a curve. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle and, despite wearing a helmet, tragically succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The Minidoka County Sheriff's Office, Minidoka EMS, and the Cassia County Coroner assisted the Idaho State Police at the scene.

The Idaho State Police continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.

News Team

