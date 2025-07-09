Grand opening for new Optimist Skate Park set for July 25

The following is a press release from the City of Pocatello:

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The City of Pocatello, in partnership with the Southeast Idaho Skate Park Association, is excited to announce the grand opening of Optimist Skate Park, a state-of-the-art facility designed for skaters of all ages and skill levels. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Friday, July 25 at 12:15 p.m., at the skate park located at 972 N. 7th Avenue.

The new skate park spans approximately 7,000-8,000 square feet and includes a variety of features like ramps, stairs, ledges, rails, and a 41-foot-long bowl that is six feet deep at one end. The skate park offers a safe, welcoming space for youth and adults alike. The project was funded through American Rescue Plan Act funding and a $25,000 donation made by the Southeast Idaho Skate Park Association. A memorial honoring Chevy Nichols, a beloved local skateboard enthusiast, will also be unveiled during the celebration.

“We are thrilled to get this skate park open and celebrate with our friends at the Southeast Idaho Skate Park Association, the Nichols family, and so many others who helped make this park possible,” said Anne Butler, Parks & Recreation Director.

For more information on the City of Pocatello Parks & Recreation Department, visit pocatello.gov/pr.