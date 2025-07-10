July trout stocking schedule for the Southeast Region

The following is a press release from Idaho Fish and Game:

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) —Grab your fishing pole, pack the cooler, and don’t forget your fishing license (or the bug spray)! Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing nearly 10,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during July. Fish on!

Here is a quick summary of what you need to know about some of these fun fisheries!

Crystal Springs Pond – 1,000 rainbow trout. This spring fed pond is always clear and cool! Located near Springfield, this family friendly pond has a paved walking path and docks for easy fishing access.



– 1,000 rainbow trout. This spring fed pond is always clear and cool! Located near Springfield, this family friendly pond has a paved walking path and docks for easy fishing access. Cub River – 500 rainbow trout. This beautiful little river is located south of Preston. All fish will be stocked in and around the Willow Flat Campground area. Willow Flat is a popular USFS campground located at an elevation of 6,300 feet and surrounded by scenic mountain views. Visitors enjoy fishing the river and exploring numerous forested trails.



– 500 rainbow trout. This beautiful little river is located south of Preston. All fish will be stocked in and around the Willow Flat Campground area. Willow Flat is a popular USFS campground located at an elevation of 6,300 feet and surrounded by scenic mountain views. Visitors enjoy fishing the river and exploring numerous forested trails. Kelly Park Pond (Upper) – 250 rainbow trout. Located in Soda Springs within Arthur Kelly Park, accessing this pond requires a short walk, but it offers a great fishing opportunity for anglers of all ages. Lace up the boots, grab the fishing poles, and take the kids on a nature walk!



– 250 rainbow trout. Located in Soda Springs within Arthur Kelly Park, accessing this pond requires a short walk, but it offers a great fishing opportunity for anglers of all ages. Lace up the boots, grab the fishing poles, and take the kids on a nature walk! Mill Creek – 250 rainbow trout. Located about 15 miles north of Malad City, this little creek flows in the shadows of Elkhorn Mountain. Fish will be stocked near the USFS Malad Summit Campground, so bring the whole family for an overnight camping adventure!



– 250 rainbow trout. Located about 15 miles north of Malad City, this little creek flows in the shadows of Elkhorn Mountain. Fish will be stocked near the USFS Malad Summit Campground, so bring the whole family for an overnight camping adventure! Montpelier Creek – 1000 rainbow trout. Only a couple of miles from Montpelier, anglers can enjoy good creek fishing and a variety of camping options at the Montpelier Creek KOA (campsites and cabins).



– 1000 rainbow trout. Only a couple of miles from Montpelier, anglers can enjoy good creek fishing and a variety of camping options at the Montpelier Creek KOA (campsites and cabins). Montpelier Rearing Pond – 500 rainbow trout. This little fishing spot is tucked into a scenic high desert canyon at an elevation of 6500 feet in the hills east of Montpelier. It has very basic facilities but offers a variety of fish species in a peaceful setting. Anglers can fish the pond, or head ½ mile north up Crow Creek Road to Montpelier Reservoir.



– 500 rainbow trout. This little fishing spot is tucked into a scenic high desert canyon at an elevation of 6500 feet in the hills east of Montpelier. It has very basic facilities but offers a variety of fish species in a peaceful setting. Anglers can fish the pond, or head ½ mile north up Crow Creek Road to Montpelier Reservoir. Pebble Creek – 1000 rainbow trout. This pretty creek is home to both rainbows and cutthroat trout. If you are looking to do some camping while you fish, Big Springs Campground is nestled along the banks of Pebble Creek at an elevation of 6,500 feet, just 16 miles from Lava Hot Springs. The multi-use Boundary Trail, for hiking, biking, horseback and off-road vehicle riding, begins in the campground and accesses several additional nearby trails.

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

If you need detailed information about Idaho’s waters, fish species, facilities, maps and rules, check out the Idaho Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website.