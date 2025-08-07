Chubbuck Water Main break floods Hawthorne Rd.; Could affect weekend events

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) — Crews with the City of Chubbuck are responding to a water main break along Hawthorne Rd, currently flooding the area. The break has left most of the city without water or low water pressure, which could impact the upcoming Chubbuck Days parade and Friday's Movies in the Park event, according to the public works department.

Crews are currently working to get services restored as soon as possible.

This is a developing story. Local News 8 will provide additional updates as additional information becomes available.