IDOC searching for Nampa Reentry Center walkaway last seen this morning

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) is actively searching for Justin Wallis, a 36-year-old man who walked away from the Nampa Community Reentry Center. He was last seen at a job site in Nampa at 6 a.m. this morning.

Wallis is described as:

Height: 5 feet 6 inches

5 feet 6 inches Weight: Approximately 170 pounds

Approximately 170 pounds Eyes: Blue

Blue Hair: Brown

Brown Last seen wearing: A black hoodie and tan pants

Wallis has a record that includes burglary convictions in Ada County. He was scheduled to be released from his sentence on January 6, 2026.

If you have any information regarding Justin Wallis's whereabouts, IDOC is asking you not to approach him. Instead, immediately contact 911 or submit a tip directly to the Idaho Department of Corrections website.