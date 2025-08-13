Rigby man sentenced to 9 years in federal prison for receiving child pornography

The following is a news release from Acting U.S. Attorney Justin Whatcott's office:

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Caleb Sickinger, 45, of Rigby, was sentenced to 108 months in federal prison for receiving child pornography, Acting U.S. Attorney Justin Whatcott announced today.

According to court records, in November 2023, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents in Alabama arrested an individual on charges of coercion and enticement and possession of child pornography. In a post-arrest interview, the individual told FBI agents that he had received images of child pornography from a “woman” in Idaho. His communications with the “woman” revealed her name and included images of her. FBI agents in Idaho received this information and began an investigation. Agents identified the “woman” and also identified the child depicted in the child pornography. Agents obtained and executed a search warrant at the woman’s residence in Rigby, Idaho. However, none of the electronic devices recovered or email addresses used by the woman matched the evidence from the investigation.

Agents eventually learned that the woman had not been involved in the crime. Caleb Sickinger, who was a police officer at the time, ultimately admitted to falsely assuming the woman’s identity—without her knowledge—by utilizing images from her social media account. Sickinger also admitted to obtaining images of the child from social media and having the images digitally altered to appear as child pornography. Sickinger then distributed those altered images to the individual in Alabama.

Chief U.S. District David C. Nye also ordered Sickinger be placed on supervised release for the remainder of his life following his prison sentence. Sickinger will be required to register as a sex offender. Sickinger pleaded guilty to the charge on April 8, 2025.

“This defendant victimized a child and her mother in committing this horrible crime,” Acting U.S. Attorney Whatcott said. “I commend the cooperative efforts of the federal, state, and local law enforcement agents who identified him as the perpetrator and held him appropriately accountable.”

“Every image and video created and shared perpetuates the abuse of a child who will carry that trauma for the rest of their lives,” said Special Agent in Charge Mehtab Syed of the Salt Lake City FBI. “The FBI is unwavering and united with our partners in the fight to protect our children from predators who seek to exploit and harm them.”

“I want to thank my ICAC investigators, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and our local and federal law enforcement partners for their efforts in securing today’s outcome,” said Attorney General Labrador. “Idahoans are safer today because of their hard work and dedication to protecting our state.”

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Pocatello, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, the Idaho Falls Police Department, and the Idaho ICAC Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Paskett prosecuted this case.