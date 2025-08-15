Idaho records first West Nile virus death of the year in Twin Falls county

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare:

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho’s first reported death caused by West Nile virus this year was identified in a Twin Falls County resident over the age of 65. West Nile virus is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito.

This year, West Nile virus activity in mosquitoes has been detected in seven southern Idaho counties and neighboring Malheur County, Ore. Not all counties collect and test mosquitoes.

“We strongly encourage Idahoans to fight the bite of mosquitoes to protect themselves and their families,” said Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Kathy Turner. “This tragic death from West Nile virus is a good reminder for all of us to take protective measures against mosquito bites. Wear long sleeves and pants outside and use insect repellent. Around your home and yard, reduce standing water where mosquitoes can lay their eggs.”

Most people who are infected with West Nile virus do not experience symptoms. About one in five people who are infected with West Nile virus experience fever and other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, swollen lymph glands or a rash. About one in 150 people who are infected experience severe illness affecting the brain and spinal cord, leading to hospitalization; about one in 10 people with severe West Nile virus die.

Older adults and people with certain medical conditions are at greater risk of severe illness. Recovery from severe illness might take several weeks or months. Some effects might be permanent. Talk to your healthcare provider if you think you might be sick from West Nile virus.

To protect against West Nile virus infection, avoid mosquitoes, particularly between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active. In addition, everyone should:

Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants when outdoors.

Apply EPA-registered insect repellents to exposed skin. Carefully follow instructions on the product label, especially for children. Find the repellent that is right for you by using EPA’s search tool at https://www.epa.gov/insect-repellents/find-repellent-right-you or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Insect Repellent Chatbot at https://www.cdc.gov/mosquitoes/prevention/index.html

Wear clothing and gear treated with permethrin.

Cover strollers and baby carriers with mosquito netting.

Insect-proof your home by repairing or replacing damaged screens.

Reduce standing water on property. Check and drain toys, trays or pots outdoors that can hold water.

Change bird baths, static decorative ponds, and animal water tanks weekly to prevent mosquito larvae that are in the water from becoming adults.

For more information, visit https://westnile.idaho.gov.