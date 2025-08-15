IDOC seeks Boise reentry center walkaway 

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Correction:

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Correction is searching for an East Boise Community Reentry Center resident who walked away from the facility.

Jancee Peirsol, IDOC #117373, was last seen at East Boise Community Reentry Center at 4:08 p.m. Friday.

Peirsol, 32, is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 175 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. She was wearing ​black pants, black shirt, and was carrying a gray backpack.

Peirsol’s record includes convictions for Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Burglary, and Grand Theft in Ada County and Eluding a Police Officer in Elmore County. She was eligible for parole on Dec. 21, 2025. Her sentence was scheduled to be satisfied on June 20, 2033.

Anyone with information about Peirsol's whereabouts should call 911.