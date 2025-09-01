Buhl Police arrest three juveniles for racist graffiti at Skate Park

BUHL, Idaho (KIFI) — The Buhl Police Department has identified and charged three juvenile suspects after a local skate park was vandalized with "racist and hateful graffiti" last weekend. The suspects were identified following a swift community response to the department's Facebook post that helped authorities with the investigation.

On the evening of Friday, August 22, the skate park was defaced with racist slurs, hate symbols, and gang markings. The incident sparked outrage and prompted the police department to issue a public statement.

"Acts of hate and destruction have no place in Buhl, and we will continue to hold offenders accountable," the police department wrote in an updated release.

The three suspects face charges of felony malicious harassment and malicious injury to property. Two are now in custody, though their names will not be released due to their age.

The police department also extended its gratitude to the community for its support, especially those who came forward with information and volunteered to help clean up the offensive symbols.

"Your efforts made a difficult situation better and showed the strength and unity of our city. The pride you take in keeping our parks and public spaces safe and welcoming is greatly appreciated."