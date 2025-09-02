Fremont County Commissioners uphold decision to deny hotel development at Henry’s Lake Flats

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) — The Fremont County Board of Commissioners has unanimously voted to deny Ensign Hospitality's request to build a 132-room hotel at Henry's Lake Flats. The decision upholds the previous ruling by the county's Planning and Zoning Commission, following significant public opposition to the project.

The Henrys Fork Wildlife Alliance celebrated the outcome on social media, calling it a "big win for the Henry's Lake Flats." The organization noted that the ruling "sends a message to developers that the rural base zone is meant to preserve open space, wildlife habitat, and the agricultural heritage of the County. It is not a place to site commercial or other large-scale projects."