Skip to Content
Top Stories

Burley man dies in rollover crash on Highway 81 north of Malta

MGN
By
today at 10:44 AM
Published 10:52 AM

MALTA, Idaho (KIFI) — A 30-year-old man from Burley died last night in a single-vehicle rollover crash on State Highway 81, just north of Malta.

The crash happened around 9:53 p.m. near milepost 8. According to the Idaho State Police, the driver was heading northbound in a green 1997 Toyota when the vehicle went off the shoulder after overcorrecting. The vehicle rolled, and the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene from his injuries.

The driver's name has not been released at this time. The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content