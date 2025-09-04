Burley man dies in rollover crash on Highway 81 north of Malta

MALTA, Idaho (KIFI) — A 30-year-old man from Burley died last night in a single-vehicle rollover crash on State Highway 81, just north of Malta.

The crash happened around 9:53 p.m. near milepost 8. According to the Idaho State Police, the driver was heading northbound in a green 1997 Toyota when the vehicle went off the shoulder after overcorrecting. The vehicle rolled, and the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene from his injuries.

The driver's name has not been released at this time. The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.