Mudslide reported on Bayhorse Road south of Challis amidst Custer County flash flood warning

CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Custer County Sheriff's Office is reporting a mudslide on Bayhorse Road, about 1 mile from the Bayhorse Townsite south of Challis.

Preliminary details are limited, but the National Weather Service is forecasting heavy rains along with a flash flood warning in place until around 7 PM tonight.

This is a developing story. Local News 8 will update this story as we learn more information.