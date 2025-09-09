Skip to Content
Mudslide reported on Bayhorse Road south of Challis amidst Custer County flash flood warning

today at 5:25 PM
Published 5:35 PM

CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Custer County Sheriff's Office is reporting a mudslide on Bayhorse Road, about 1 mile from the Bayhorse Townsite south of Challis.

Preliminary details are limited, but the National Weather Service is forecasting heavy rains along with a flash flood warning in place until around 7 PM tonight.

This is a developing story. Local News 8 will update this story as we learn more information.

Jump to comments ↓

