Here are the events to honor Patriots Day, 9/11 on Thursday

EASTERN IDAHO (KIFI) - A number of events are scheduled to honor Patriots Day and the remembrance of 9/11 across eastern Idaho. Below is a list of some of them.

REXBURG

The Madison Fire Department Pipe Brigade will celebrate Patriot Day on September 11, 2025

7:00 a.m. - Flag raising and tolling of the bell at Station #1 (26 North Center Street)

7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. - Memorial Walk at Porter Park. A self-guided tour of the 9/11 events.

POCATELLO

Bannock County Veteran Services to host the 9/11 Patriot Day Commemoration.

5:30 p.m. - Flag raising ceremony, Bannock County Courthouse front steps, 624 E. Center St.

Sixth District Judge Rick Carnaroli will read ‘The Events As They Unfolded,’ a chronological recount of what happened the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. Carnaroli, who was 100 miles from New York during that time to bury his father with military honors, said it is an important responsibility of older generations to remember these events.

“We hold this ceremony to remember the souls lost and the acts of bravery by ordinary Americans and first responders,” said Melissa Hartman, Bannock County Veteran Services Coordinator.

Local Veteran Services Organizations will host a community dinner at the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson, immediately following the program.

For more information about the event, please contact Bannock County Veterans Services at (208)282-4245.

Institute of Rural Health Hosts Second Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at ICCU Dome

The Institute of Rural Health is hosting the second annual 9/11 Remembrance Week event series, a community-centered set of gatherings designed to honor the lives lost, recognize the heroism of first responders, and promote resilience and preparedness in Southeast Idaho.

One of the cornerstone events of the series, the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, will be held on Thursday evening, September 11, 2025, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the ICCU Dome. Participants will climb the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs, symbolizing the heroic journey taken by first responders in the Twin Towers. The event is open to the public and invites individuals, teams, and families to honor sacrifice through action. This event is also looking for volunteers.

The remembrance series will conclude with a Community Emergency Preparedness Fair on Saturday, Sept. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair will feature emergency response demonstrations, preparedness resources, and interactive activities to help families and individuals plan for unexpected situations.

AMMON

9/11 Monument Unveiling

Bonneville County Fire District 1 will unveil a permanent monument honoring the first responders who courageously answered the call on September 11, 2001.

7:30 p.m. - Bonneville County Fire District, 2137 S. Ammon Rd.

Parking available at City of Ammon Building, 2135 S. Ammon Rd. or the LDS Church, 2055 S. Ammon Rd.