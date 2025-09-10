Skip to Content
Public Works crews repair broken water line in Victor

City of Victor
today at 10:34 AM
VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI) — The city of Victor's Public Works crews are actively working to repair a broken water line located at the bridge of Crystal and Main streets.

As of 9:30 a.m, on Wednesday, crews successfully patched the line and began the flushing process.

Residents living west of Main Street may notice their water appears cloudy. According to the city, this issue should only affect the cold water supply in homes within this area.

The city has not yet reported any loss of water pressure or risk of contamination. However, a mandatory boil order may be issued if a pressure loss is detected.

Updates will be posted on the city's official Facebook page.

News Team

