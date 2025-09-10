Right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk shot at Utah Valley University event

ORIGINAL:

OREM, Utah (KIFI) — Right-wing influencer and Trump ally Charlie Kirk has been shot during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Video from the event posted to social media shows Kirk on stage underneath a canopy as an unidentified gunman opens fire and Kirk falls. Immediately, shouts to run are heard in the video.

According to multiple regional media outlets, the 31-year-old appeared to have been struck in the neck. UVU campus is on lockdown.

Charlie Kirk was reportedly at the university as part of his "The American Comeback Tour." The right-wing influencer planned to host his “Prove Me Wrong” table, debating with the members of the audience.

The move comes after thousands signed a petition to block his USU appearance, citing Kirk as "a highly polarizing figure, does not align with the core values and ideology that Utah State University strives to epitomize." According to a report by KSL,

Senator Lee posted to Twitter shortly after the shooting, "I am tracking the situation at Utah Valley University closely. Please join me in praying for Charlie Kirk and the students gathered there."

