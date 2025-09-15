Lights, Camera, Science: Local students featured in national science education video

The following is a news release from the American Falls Joint School District #381:

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Students at William Thomas Middle School recently had a unique opportunity to showcase their science skills on a national stage. A film crew from Stile Science, an international science education company, visited the school on Tuesday, September 9th to record classroom footage for a promotional video.

William Thomas Middle School was the only school in Idaho selected to participate in the project. Sixth, seventh, and eighth-grade students each demonstrated hands-on labs to highlight the school’s engaging science curriculum.

Sixth graders worked on a measuring activity, while seventh graders explored the use of microscopes. Eighth graders modeled the phases of the moon and eclipses, providing a glimpse into how students learn through active investigation.

Science teachers and administrators expressed pride in the students’ efforts and excitement at the chance to represent Idaho in the video. “This was a wonderful opportunity for our students to show the kind of learning we do every day,” said Jamie Clark, 8th-grade science teacher. “They were focused, enthusiastic, and really impressed the film crew.”

The visiting crew shared that they were especially impressed with William Thomas Middle School students. “We’ve filmed in classrooms across the country, but these students were the most engaged and actively participating we have seen,” said a member of the Stile Science film team.

Stile Science, based in Melbourne, Australia, has been used in classrooms across the United States for the past four years. The program provides interactive digital lessons and lab activities that blend hands-on experiments with technology, helping students think like real scientists. Its curriculum is aligned to U.S. standards and is designed to spark curiosity while strengthening problem-solving and critical thinking skills.

In Idaho, Stile Science recently completed the formal adoption process with the State Department of Education. This process ensures that the materials meet the state’s updated science standards, which emphasize inquiry-based learning and real-world application.

District leaders noted the significance of this recognition for William Thomas Middle School. “Being the only school in Idaho chosen for this project is a tremendous honor,” said Randy Jensen, superintendent. “It highlights the dedication of our teachers and students, and it shows that even in a small, rural district, we are providing world-class science education.”

This recognition comes at a time when Idaho continues to strengthen its focus on STEM opportunities. Rural schools like William Thomas Middle School are making strides to give students the same access to innovative resources as larger districts, using lab-based activities and digital tools to prepare students for future careers in science and technology.

“It’s pretty amazing to know that our small town middle school is part of something that will be seen all across the country,” said Thad Lusk, an eighth grader who participated in the astronomy lab.

The project not only shined a spotlight on the students’ hard work but also celebrated the innovative science education happening at William Thomas Middle School.