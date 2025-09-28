At least 2 killed, 8 injured in shooting at Michigan church; suspect dead, police say

Originally Published: 28 SEP 25 15:33 ET

By Nick Lentz, Joseph Buczek

GRAND BLAC, Michigan (WWJ) -- At least two people are dead and eight others are in the hospital after a shooting during a worship service at a church in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, on Sunday morning.

According to police, it happened around 10:25 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 4825 McCandlish Road.

Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye said in a news conference on Sunday afternoon that the suspect, identified as a 40-year-old man, drove his vehicle through the front doors of the church, exited his vehicle and fired "several rounds" of an assault rifle at hundreds of churchgoers.

Ten people with gunshot wounds were taken to the hospital, where two victims have since died. Renye said "multiple" individuals who were injured are in critical condition, and expects there will be more victims.

Henry Ford Health confirmed that it is treating nine patients at Henry Ford Genesys Hospital.

"Our hospital is fully staffed with experienced caregivers, and we are grateful to our team members who continue to care for all our patients at Henry Ford Genesys Hospital. Counselors and spiritual care are available to provide confidential support and counseling services for our patients and team members," said the health system in a statement."

Police said the man, from Burton, Michigan, died after responding officers from Grand Blanc Township and the Michigan DNR "engaged in gunfire" with him.

According to investigators, the man deliberately started a fire at the church at some point, though it's not yet known how the fire was started. Crews have since contained the blaze.

Officials have set up an on-site reunification site at a movie theatre on Trillium Circle Avenue. Anyone who needs to connect with someone who was at the church is asked to call the American Red Cross at 248-705-7352.

"This is a dynamic scene," Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson said in a video recorded at the scene. "The time where we are right now, there's going to be more updates. Just know that there's a lot of things that are happening that we are not able to communicate just because of the work that needs to be done."

Swanson said there is no active threat to the community.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said in a written statement that it's been in communication with law enforcement and that it's thankful for the emergency responders who are helping the victims and their families.

"We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of prayers and concern from so many people around the world," the statement said. "In moments of sorrow and uncertainty, we find strength and comfort through our faith in Jesus Christ. Places of worship are meant to be sanctuaries of peacemaking, prayer and connection. We pray for peace and healing for all involved."

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer posted a written statement on social media that said, "My heart is breaking for the Grand Blanc community. Violence anywhere, especially in a place of worship, is unacceptable. I am grateful to the first responders who took action quickly. We will continue to monitor this situation and hold the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc close."

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel said on X that the agency is tracking reports of the shooting and that agents are at the scene to assist local authorities.

"Violence in a place of worship is a cowardly and criminal act. Our prayers are with the victims and their families during this terrible tragedy," Patel said.

Grand Blanc Township police said at least 100 FBI agents are responding to the shooting.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said she has received briefings about the incident.

"Such violence at a place of worship is heartbreaking and chilling. Please join me in praying for the victims of this terrible tragedy," Bondi said.

President Trump said that he has been briefed on the shooting.

"I have been briefed on the horrendous shooting that took place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Grand Blanc, Michigan. The FBI was immediately on scene, and will be leading the Federal Investigation, and providing full support to State and Local Officials. The suspect is dead, but there is still a lot to learn. This appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America. The Trump Administration will keep the Public posted, as we always do. In the meantime, PRAY for the victims, and their families. THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY," Mr. Trump said in a Truth Social post.

According to Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, her agency is in communication with "interagency partners."

Noem added in a social media post on X that, "Sacred places of worship should never fear violence in America. I am praying for the victims of this heinous attack and their families."

The New York Police Department said early Sunday afternoon that it was deploying "additional resources to religious institutions across the city," in response to the shooting.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said Sunday that out of an abundance of caution, the Los Angeles Police Department will be increasing patrols at places of worship across the city.

The Grand Blanc Township Police Department said it will have counselors at its facility starting on Monday and through the rest of the week.

